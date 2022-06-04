Modi says, ‘I’m in favour of strong Oppn, people misunderstand my views on dynastic politics’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that he supports a strong opposition in India, but that dynastic politics kills talent. He also stated that his remarks on dynastic politics are often misunderstood, and that his criticism on ‘pariwarvad’ was not aimed at any one party or individual.

‘I am not talking about any political party or individual. I see that the people who fit my definition of pariwarvad are angry with me. These dynasts are uniting against me across the country. They are angry why the youth in the country are taking Modi seriously,’ he said. ‘I must tell you that people misunderstand my statement. I want that there must be a strong opposition in the country and that political parties must come out of dynastic politics,’ he added.

He believes it will strengthen the country’s democracy and provide young people more opportunity in politics, but wonders if ‘I am expecting a lot from dynastic political parties.’ He was addressing at a function in President Ram Nath Kovind’s ancestral village of Paraunkh, Kanpur Dehat district.