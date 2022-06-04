‘Monkeypox can affect anyone’: Globally 700 cases reported!

The US Centers for Illness Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Friday that it has received reports of more than 700 cases of monkeypox globally, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now showing that the disease is spreading within the nation. According to a recent CDC investigation, 16 of the first 17 incidences were among males who had sex with men, and 14 were thought to be travel-related. All of the patients are recuperating or have recovered, and there have been no fatalities.

Monkeypox is a rare illness that is comparable to smallpox but less severe, resulting in a spreading rash, fever, chills, and aches, among other symptoms. Initially assumed to be isolated to Western and Central Africa, cases have been confirmed in Europe since May, with the number of nations affected growing since then. On Friday, Canada released the latest figures, stating that there have been 77 confirmed cases, virtually all of which have been located in Quebec province, where vaccinations have been offered.

Monkeypox is not known to be a sexually transmitted disease, however, its recent expansion in Europe may be linked to certain gay activities. Intimate skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox lesions is the most dangerous hazard. A person is infectious until all of the wounds have scabbed over and new skin has formed.