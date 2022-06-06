3 people in Karnataka killed after consuming contaminated water, CM orders compensation

Following the deaths of three people in Raichur district as a result of contaminated water, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered an investigation and offered a compensation of Rs five lakh to each of the victims’ families on Monday.

Several people, including children, have been admitted to hospitals in Raichur after drinking contaminated water, according to sources. ‘The government has taken seriously three deaths in Raichur, caused due to drinking contaminated water. I have asked Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s Chief Engineer to conduct a thorough inquiry about the reasons. Some are blaming it on the damaged pipeline due to rain…we are getting a technical report,’ Bommai said.

He added the district’s Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to test samples from all Raichur city wards and obtain certification confirming the safety of the drinking water. ‘A police inquiry will also be done by a team headed by DySP (Deputy Superintendent of Police), regarding any lapses on part of the officials, involving technical support and action will be taken against the guilty,’ he said.

Bommai further announced that each deceased person’s family will receive Rs 5 lakh in compensation from the CM’s relief fund.