76,390 crore proposal approved for Indian-made arms & ammunitions!

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, granted acceptance of necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals of the armed forces worth 76,390 crores under the ‘Buy (Indian),’ ‘Buy & Make (Indian),’ and ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ categories, providing a significant boost to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign. These include the acquisition of rough terrain forklift trucks, bridge laying tanks, wheeled armoured combat vehicles with anti-tank guided missiles, and weapon finding radars for the Indian Army from domestic suppliers, with a focus on indigenous design and development.

‘The DAC granted AoN for the acquisition of next-generation corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy at an estimated cost of 36,000 crores. These NGCs will be adaptable platforms for surveillance missions, escort operations, defensive operations, surface action group (SAG) operations, search and assault, and coastal defence’, according to a statement from the defence ministry. It went on to say that these NGCs would be built utilising the latest shipbuilding technology and would help the government’s ‘SAGAR’ (security and growth for all in the area) project.

The DAC also granted AoNs to the Navratna CPSE M/s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the manufacturing of Dornier aircraft and Su-30 MKI aero-engines, with an emphasis on boosting indigenisation, notably in the indigenisation of aero-engine material. ‘The DAC has authorised the ‘Digital Coast Guard’ project under the ‘Buy (Indian) Category, in accordance with the Government’s objective for digital transformation in defence. This initiative would develop a pan-India secure network for digitising different surface and aviation operations, logistics, finance, and HR procedures in the Coast Guard ‘, the statement said.