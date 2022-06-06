Aadhaar ID holders can book trains up to 24 times per month!

Railway customers may now order additional tickets! Indian Railways has decided to raise the ticket booking limit in order to help customers. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, the national transporter has increased the limit of six tickets per month for a user ID that is not linked to Aadhaar to 12 tickets and has also increased the limit of 12 tickets per month for a user ID that is linked to Aadhaar and for at least one rail passenger listed in the ticket to be booked to be verified through Aadhaar.

According to the Railway Ministry, a passenger can currently book a maximum of six tickets per month online on the official IRCTC website or app by a user ID that is not Aadhaar linked and a maximum of 12 tickets per month online on the IRCTC website or mobile app by a user ID that is Aadhaar linked and that one of the commuters in the railway ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

Meanwhile, an RTI request revealed that Indian Railways suspended over 9,000 train trips this year, with more than 1,900 of them being cancelled owing to coal movement in the previous three months. According to the national transporter, 6,995 train services were cancelled for maintenance or construction purposes, while 1,934 train services were disrupted due to coal movement from March to May.

Due to a severe power deficit, Indian Railways has been compelled to prioritise coal rake movement over passenger train services, according to authorities quoted in a PTI article. According to them, Indian Railways is on track to deliver 58 supercritical and 68 essential projects costing more than Rs 1,15,000 crore in the next years. As a result, maintenance and building operations are prioritised across the railway network. However, this has had a significant impact on passenger transportation around the country, particularly during the high summer months.