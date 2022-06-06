Alec Joh Such, Band Bon Jovi’s First Bassist passes away

Washington: Bassist Alec John Such, a founding member of the Bon Jovi band, died at the age of 70 on Sunday. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Jon Bon Jovi took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional post announcing Bassist’s death. He captioned the post and wrote, ‘Alec, you will be missed’.

According to Variety, John Such, who was born in Yonkers, New York on November 14, 1951, was a member of The Message, a previous band with Sambora, before joining Bon Jovi. John Such was the manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, ‘New Jersey’, in the early 1980s. It was there that he saw the potential of a young musician on a mission and booked Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones.

Torres and Sambora were brought in by John Such, while Bon Jovi brought in David Bryan, a childhood acquaintance who had previously been a member of the band Atlantic City Expressway. ‘Slippery When Wet’, the band’s third album, went on to sell 12 million copies, and its follow-up, 1988’s ‘New Jersey’, had even more hit songs. The band posted a video of John Such giving his message, as well as a montage of him singing ‘Blood on Blood’, a song on which he would occasionally take the main vocal role during live gigs.