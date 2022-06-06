Amid rise in Covid cases, Karnataka CM decided to impose control measures

In an attempt to curb the rising number of daily Covid cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that his government is considering imposing various Covid control measures, according to news agency PTI. CM Bommai, on the other hand, stated that there is no need to panic or be concerned because the state government has already implemented various regulatory measures.

According to Bommai, his government will make a variety of decisions based on the meeting with officials, all of which are aimed at reducing the high number of new coronavirus cases. Karnataka’s state health department recorded 301 Covid-19 cases and one fatality on Sunday. On Saturday, the state reported 222 new Covid-19 infections but no Covid-related deaths.

‘In the wake of COVID cases increasing, our Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the COVID management measures being taken and will submit a report to me,’ Bommai said to PTI.