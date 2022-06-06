Best way to prevent monkeypox; WHO expert lists key measures

The monkeypox virus has been reported in roughly 30 nations where the illness is not endemic in what is the virus’s largest outbreak. More than 780 confirmed or suspected cases of the virus have been reported, with the majority occurring in Europe. As the number of cases increases, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published new rules and steps to prevent the virus from spreading. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist, provided a list of critical methods to combat monkeypox after researching viral epidemiology, infection sources, and transmission patterns.

The senior health official proposed enhancing monitoring in countries where the virus is not endemic and raising knowledge about what monkeypox is and how it spreads, particularly in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France. The World Health Organization urged nations to ensure that those who are anticipated to be affected receive proper clinical treatment. The second phase in preventing the spread of this virus is to prevent human-to-human transmission in various non-endemic nations by employing public health techniques for early detection, such as isolating patients and discussing and listening to communities to identify solutions.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove went on to say that frontline employees must be protected since they are the ones who operate on the ground and directly give services to the public. ‘ It is critical to provide the correct information as well as adequate personal protective equipment to them. Countermeasures against this virus should be implemented correctly by distributing antivirals and vaccinations to people who are most vulnerable in an equitable manner ‘, said Dr. Kerkhove.

Next week, WHO will convene a research and development symposium that will address everything from epidemiology to diagnostics, treatments, and immunizations, since understanding monkeypox is critical. While there have been no verified cases in India, a 5-year-old girl’s sample was obtained in Ghaziabad for monkeypox testing. Meanwhile, genetic examination of recent monkeypox cases in the United States reveals that there are two separate strains. Many of the cases in the United States were caused by the same strain as recent instances in Europe, according to federal health experts, although a few tests reveal a distinct strain.

Monkeypox is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus, which also contains the variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (which is used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus. Monkeypox is commonly associated with fever, chills, rash, and lesions on the face or genitals. According to WHO, up to one in ten persons will die from the illness.