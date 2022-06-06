‘Brake failures’; Mercedes recalls 1 million cars!

Mercedes-Benz, a premium German automaker, is recalling almost one million older vehicles globally owing to a possible braking system fault, according to the German federal transport regulator, Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA). The recall covered cars made between 2004 and 2015, the SUV series ML and GL, and the R-Class luxury minivan, according to the KBA in a statement dated June 1 and reported late Saturday in German media.

‘In the worst-case scenario, corrosion on the brake booster might result in the connection between the brake pedal and the braking system being severed,’ the KBA stated. As a result, the service brake may cease to work. According to the KBA, 993,407 automobiles are being recalled globally, with around 70,000 in Germany.

Mercedes-Benz later acknowledged the recall, saying it was prompted by a ‘analysis of isolated reports for specific cars’. In extremely rare situations of significant corrosion, a particularly powerful or harsh braking manoeuvre may cause mechanical damage to the brake booster. This may cause the connection between the brake pedal and the brake system to fail.

It would be impossible to decelerate the car using the service brake in such a rare instance. As a result, the danger of an accident or injury would be enhanced. The company stated that it would ‘launch the recall immediately’ and contact the owners of ‘possibly impacted automobiles’. The recall procedure will entail evaluating possibly impacted cars and, based on the findings of the examination, replacing parts as needed. The firm advised the clients not to drive their automobiles until the examination was completed.