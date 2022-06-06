Commissioner constitutes SIT to probe Kanpur violence; Documents linking to PFI found from main accused

Kanpur: The Kanpur police commissioner constituted a special investigation team (SIT) on Sunday for investigating Friday’s rioting and violence in Parade and other areas even as seven more persons were arrested in the case, taking the total number of arrests to 29.

‘A special investigating team (SIT) has been formed to destroy the network of the accused and check their mobiles, besides one more team has been formed. The formation of these teams will decide the progress of the investigation in this case’, said commissioner of police, Vijay Singh Meena. Alleged mastermind Hayat Zafar Hashmi and his three aides were produced in a local court and sent to jail on Sunday. Over a dozen persons, including a cop, were injured in the violence.

Police have also identified the stone pelters and their posters will be issued today, said the official. ‘Posters with images of stone pelters will be put up, there will be an appeal from the people of the area to help police in getting them identified and arrested,’ he said. The official further said that the important documents had been recovered from the main accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi. ‘Evidence of conspiracy has been found by checking Hashmi’s WhatsApp and Instagram’.

The arrested accused have revealed the names of six others accused responsible for vitiating the peaceful atmosphere of the city. ‘Our teams are conducting raids to make their arrest possible’, said CP. The police have also found documents of four organizations related to PFI (Popular Front of India) from Hashmi, said police sources. Documents related to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) were also found during searches at the premises of Zafar Hayat Hashmi’, said the commissioner, adding ‘all arrests till now are based on photographic and video evidence from the scene of the riots’. Three FIRs have been filed against over 1,000 unknown persons for rioting and violence.