ED raids Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s home: Sources

According to NDTV, the Enforcement Directorate raided the home of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain this morning, just days after his arrest in a money laundering case. The raids, which include one at Mr Jain’s residence in Delhi and others, are being carried out as part of a ‘follow up’ on the case, according to officials. Mr Jain has been handed to the investigation agency till June 9.

Mr Jain’s arrest on May 30 triggered a new spat between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP-led central government, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing the case of being ‘completely false.’ ‘We have a very strict and honest government. We are hard-core patriots, can get beheaded but can never betray the country. His arrest is politically motivated,’ During a press conference following the minister’s arrest, Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr Kejriwal stated in January, before of the Punjab Assembly elections, that he had learned from sources that Mr Jain could be arrested by the inquiry agency. Mr Jain was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate attached immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore in a money laundering case involving a Kolkata-based company in April of this year.