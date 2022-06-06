Eight sharp shooters who killed Moose Wala, identified: Sources

Sources told Hindustan Times that eight sharp shooters were responsible for the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. They are from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, according to sources. This comes as Punjab police teams conduct raids in three states as part of a larger operation to nab the accused.

The news comes just hours after a suspect arrested for the murder of a gangster was found to be a suspect in the Moose Wala murder. The arrested suspect is suspected of providing the Bolero car used by the shooters to kill Moose Wala on May 29 in Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district.

Two days later, Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipe village in Mansa district was arrested by Punjab Police as the initial suspect in the murder case. Bhau was accused of supplying logistics for the murder, according to the police.

The singer’s death was suspected to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was blamed by the Punjab Police. Bishnoi is currently being held in Tihar jail and has been questioned by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. Goldy Brar, a Canada based criminal, claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s death in a Facebook post just moments after he was killed. Lawrence Bishnoi has a close relationship with Brar.