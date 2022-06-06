Guruvayurappan’s Mahindra Thar re-auctioned; Expat from Malappuram wins bid for Rs 43 Lakh

Thrissur: A limited edition of Mahindra Thar SUV, donated to the Sree Krishnaswamy Temple at Guruvayur, was sold for a record Rs 43 lakh in a re-auction held on Monday. Dubai-based entrepreneur Vignesh Vijayakumar quoted the highest bid of Rs 43 lakh to win the vehicle. Automobile-maker Mahindra & Mahindra donated the vehicle to the temple on December 4, 2021.

Fifteen people competed in the re-auction, which saw bidders quoting Rs 33 lakh in the first round itself. Though a bidder, Manjusha, quoted Rs 40.50 lakh and almost won the vehicle, Vijayakumar raised the amount to Rs 43 lakh. Besides the bid amount, he will have to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST), too, to get the vehicle registered in his name.

The re-auction was necessitated after only one bidder attended the initial auction held on December 18. Subhash Panicker participated in the earlier auction, and won the vehicle for Rs 15.10 lakh on behalf of his friend, Bahrain-based industrialist, Amal Mohammad Ali. The auction was later declared invalid after an outfit, the Hindu Seva Sangham approached the high court, saying the auction was not publicised adequately and only one person had participated in it. Amal Mohammed Ali did not attend the auction this time.