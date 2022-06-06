Imran Khan will be arrested once his three-week transit bail expires: Pak Govt

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be apprehended by security forces stationed outside his Bani Gala home, said Rana Sanaullah, the country’s Interior Minister. According to an agency report, Imran Khan was granted a three-week transit bail by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on June 2 against a 50,000 Pakistani rupee surety bond, ahead of the PTI’s second long march to Islamabad.

As per The News International, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has stated that Imran Khan has been charged with over two dozen charges, including riots, sedition, disorder, and armed attacks against the federation. Reportedly, the Minister stated that when Imran Khan’s protected bail expires, security agents stationed outside his Bani Gala mansion will arrest him.

‘How one can become a head of a political party in a democratic society who instigates people and have complete disregard of moral and democratic values, terming his opponents traitors?’ Sanaullah asked.

The Interior Minister stated that they warmly welcome Imran Khan to Islamabad and security is being provided to him as per the law.