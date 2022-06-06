Karan Johar’s Bday bash turns Covid super spreader; His close aid denies reports

Many Bollywood bigshots who had recently attended filmmaker-producer Karan Johar’s Birthday party had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, causing the celebration to be a viral hotspot. Over fifty guests who had attended the bash had tested positive for the infection, making the event a super spreader. The event was attended by bigwigs from the Hindi film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source said that ‘Karan’s close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they are not revealing that they’ve tested positive’. The source also mentioned that Kartik Aaryan, who was not present at Karan’s party, tested positive for Covid. ‘He got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film’, they said.

However, an India Today report said, quoting a source that such news that cite the event as a super spreader are fake. ‘Karan Johar is currently shooting for Koffee With Karan and undergoing the mandatory RTPCR test. All protocols on the sets are being followed. The guests too are part of the process. The reports of almost 50 guests present at the party testing positive is bizarre. The party was held almost 10 days back and it is only now that Aditya Roy Kapur has confirmed of testing Covid 19 positive’. ‘Most of the celebrities and guests who were part of the party have travelled for their individual commitments post the party, yet every time there is a Covid surge amid celebrities, somehow KJos’s name appears’, the source further opined.

Earlier it was reported that Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shah Rukh Khan have been tested Covid-19 positive. Katrina Kaif too had tested positive, but she is said to have completed her quarantine period, while Akshay Kumar recovered from the infection. According to reports, Katrina could not attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi as she was on a road to recovery from Covid.