KSRTC employees to conduct indefinite strike from today over non-distribution of salary

Thiruvananthapuram: In protest against not distributing the salary, a group KSRTC employees under CITU and INTUC unions will go on an indefinite strike from Monday. The unions declared that the employees will continue to observe the strike until they receive their salary.

Reportedly, the services will not be affected. Meanwhile, BMS will start an indefinite dharna in front of the secretariat and KSRTC district headquarters on Tuesday. Opposition leader VD Satheesan will inaugurate the strike of INTUC backed drivers’ union TDF on Monday.

The employees are frustrated as KSRTC didn’t distribute their salary even after collecting a monthly revenue of Rs 193 cr in May. During a meeting summoned to discuss duty reshuffle on Friday, KSRTC management also confirmed that salary distribution will be delayed. The labour unions boycotted the meeting following this, and announced that the duty reshuffle will be discussed only after receiving the salary.