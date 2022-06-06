Nawab Malik requested one-day bail to vote in Rajya Sabha elections.

Nawab Malik, a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a Maharashtra minister, has applied for one-day bail to vote in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. An earlier application was made by the state’s former home minister, Anil Deshmukh, who is also in jail on money laundering charges.

On Monday, a special court in Mumbai ordered the ED to file its affidavit in both the Malik and Deshmukh cases, and set a hearing date for June 8. The ED’s Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said he will file a reply in Malik’s case the next day. ‘My instructions were to seek a date on 9 June. But, we will file a reply tomorrow, June 7, and the hearing can be held on June 8. They have ample time. It is just a simple matter.’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will oppose Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik’s application for RS polling.