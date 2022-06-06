Prophet remarks; Police likely to summon BJP leader in Mumbai

According to India Today TV, the Mumbai Police Department is planning to summon suspended BJP leader and spokeswoman Nupur Sharma for her alleged statements on the Prophet Mohammad. The Pydhonie police station in south Mumbai had already filed a case against Sharma based on a complaint submitted by Irfan Shaikh, the joint secretary of Raza Academy’s Mumbai chapter.

Shaikh alleged in his complaint that he received a message with a Twitter link that led to a video clip of the broadcast discussion in which Sharma made some unpleasant statements against the Prophet Muhammad and his wife Ayesha, ‘who are venerated by Muslims’.

The BJP distanced itself from the leader on Sunday by suspending her from the party. Along with Sharma, the BJP initiated action against another politician, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for his remarks on the Prophet. Jindal has been expelled from the party. Several nations, including Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, and Pakistan, have criticized the BJP leaders’ comments.