Protester for abortion rights ties his neck to the United States Supreme Court fence

An abortion rights activist chained himself to a perimeter fence set up outside the United States Supreme Court on Monday to protest the court’s expected decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalised the procedure nationwide.

The man chanted as he wrapped a heavy-duty U-shaped bicycle lock around his neck ‘Should Roe be overturned? Hell no!’ yelled a group of anti-abortion protesters, who marched and shouted back at him, holding signs that read ‘Protection at Conception.’

The man was chained to the fence for about 15 minutes before being removed by authorities. He held up a green bandana with the website address of an abortion rights group written on it. In a video posted to the group’s Twitter feed, the man identified himself as Guido Reichstadter of Miami and stated that he was there to defend Americans’ rights.

‘I’m doing this as the first step, kind of like throwing down the gauntlet, the first step in a call to the vast majority of Americans who support abortion rights – and that’s the vast majority of us – to step out of inaction, passivity, and sitting back and into nonviolent resistance,’ he said.

The case, which involves Republican-backed abortion restrictions in Mississippi, is expected to be decided by the end of June.

Abortion rights battles have erupted across the country since last month’s leak of a draught opinion backed by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority that would overturn the landmark decision.