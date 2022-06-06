Rafel Nadal wins his 14th French Open title; becomes first player to clinch 22 Grand slams

Paris: Rafael Nadal came up with a dominant show to beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final on Sunday, for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to two records he already owned. Nadal’s victory came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament.

Right from the beginning, Rafael Nadal was leading, after winning the toss. He chose to serve first where he went on to hold the first game, followed by a break in the very next game to take a 2-0 lead. Casper Ruud made a comeback of sorts breaking the Spaniard in the next game to make it 1-2 but Nadal was in sublime form breaking the Norwegian for the second consecutive time in the opening set to extend his lead 3-1. The 36-year old Nadal went on to win the opening set by a convincing margin of 6-3.

In the second set World no.8 Casper Ruud broke World no.5 Nadal in the fourth game to take a crucial 3-1 lead but the Spaniard clawed his way back, breaking him in the next game and from there on he never looked back and won all the games to take the second set with a similar score line as first set of 6-3. In the third set, Ruud was no match to Rafa as the clay court king raced to a 3-0 lead. Rafael Nadal dominated it in such a way that Ruud even failed to win a game as Spaniard won the set 6-0.

The Spaniard’s first triumph in Paris came in 2005 at age 19. With this win, Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open crown and his 22nd grand slam title going ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who have won 20 grand slams each. The 36-year old with his 14th title at Roland Garros shows why he is considered as the clay court king.