Rahul Gandhi says, ‘Centre has no answers to India’s economic slowdown’

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, lashed out at the government over the status of the economy, claiming that Indians’ per capita income is declining and that the government has no answers. The Congress leader claimed that the economy will only worsen in the future because the central government is suffering from ‘policy bankruptcy.’

‘Indian families are suffering from the onslaught of inflation and job loss and earning less per capita than they were two years ago. India’s economic slowdown is pronounced, and the BJP government, which suffers from policy bankruptcy, has no answers,’ In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi stated.

He also stated that per capita income has decreased from Rs 94,270 to Rs 91,481 at constant rates. ‘The economic situation will only get worse,’ he claimed.