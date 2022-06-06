Russia places investigative journalist on its wanted list

Andrei Soldatov, an investigative journalist known for his coverage of Russian security agencies, announced on Monday that Russian officials had placed him on a wanted list and frozen his bank accounts.

Soldatov, who co-founded the website Agentura.ru, tweeted: ‘My Monday: my accounts in Russian banks are under arrest, plus I’m on Russia’s wanted list.’

Soldatov was wanted for an undefined provision of the penal code, according to the Interior Ministry’s website.

Soldatov claimed in a separate message on the Telegram messaging platform that the case against him was filed in a similar fashion to that of two journalists accused of distributing ‘false information’ concerning Moscow’s military assault in Ukraine.

‘We’re working on the details,’ Soldatov wrote.

Russia approved a law that provides for up to 15 years in prison for individuals guilty of purposefully distributing ‘fake’ news about Russia’s military just days after sending soldiers into Ukraine on February 24.

Moscow claims that its ‘special military operation’ is intended to neutralise a security threat posed by Ukraine and to safeguard its Russian-speaking citizens from persecution.

Ukraine and Western countries have disregarded these assertions as flimsy justifications for a land grab that has murdered thousands, destroyed cities, and displaced 14 million people.