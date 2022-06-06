Russia’s Lavrov describes the move to ground the plane as ‘unprecedented’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the decision by three eastern European countries to prevent his jet from flying to Serbia ‘unusual,’ adding that he had yet to hear an explanation for their decision.

Instead, Putin claimed he would welcome his Serbian counterpart to Moscow, adding, ‘The key thing is that no one will be able to undermine our relations with Serbia.’

On Monday, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Montenegro denied their airspace to an official jet carrying Moscow’s senior diplomat to Belgrade.

The Kremlin called it a hostile activity.

‘If a visit by the Russian foreign minister to Serbia is perceived in the West as something approaching a danger on a global scale, then things in the West are plainly rather terrible,’ Lavrov told reporters.

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin expressed deep sadness over ‘the blockage’ of Lavrov’s visit, describing him as a ‘great and proven ally of Serbia.’

‘A world in which diplomats are unable to seek peace is a world without peace. Those who prevented Sergei Lavrov from arriving do not want peace; they want to defeat Russia,’ Vulin made the announcement in a statement.