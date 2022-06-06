Salman Khan, father Salim Khan receive ‘threat letter’, Police begin probe

On Sunday, Mumbai Police informed the media that actor Salman Khan and his father, famous writer-producer Salim Khan, had received a threat letter. According to reports, an FIR has been filed against an unknown person in the matter at the Bandra police station and further investigation is underway.

The letter was found by Salim’s security staff. ‘Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There’s a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench’, a police officer said.

The threat indicated in the letter was reported to the police and the area’s CCTV video is also being examined. The threat comes just days after it was reported that Salman’s security had been tightened up after Lawrence Bishnoi was named as the main suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Salman was once on Lawrence Bishnoi’s radar, according to reports earlier this week. One of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested in 2018 for threatening to murder the actor in the blackbuck killing case. ‘We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan’, a senior police official had said.

Salman, on the other hand, returned from Abu Dhabi this weekend after completing IIFA 2022. The actor attended the awards show alongside a number of other Bollywood celebrities. Salman is currently working on a number of projects including Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The star will also make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.