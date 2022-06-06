Seven girls drown in check dam in Tamil Nadu

Seven girls drowned in a check dam erected across the Gadilam river in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.

The event happened on a Sunday afternoon when a group of local residents met at the check dam to swim.

Two girls, on the other hand, had gone into the deeper end and shouted out for aid. Five other girls tried to aid them after hearing their cries, but all seven perished in the check dam. The age of the deceased’s ranged from 12 to 19.

The bodies of the seven girls were sent to the government hospital in Cuddalore. The event sparked a thorough investigation by the police.

MRK Panneerselvam, the Tamil Nadu agricultural minister, paid a visit to the hospital to convey his sympathies to the bereaved relatives. MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed his sympathies and provided an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for each of the seven girls’ families.