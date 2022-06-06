Shah Rukh Khan becomes latest Bollywood celebrity to test Covid positive after Karan Johar’s Bday party

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. Reportedly, the actor has been one among fifty other Bollywood celebrities who had tested positive in the last week, after attending producer and filmmaker Karan Johan’s 50th birthday party.

Katrina Kaif too had tested positive, but she is said to have completed her quarantine period. Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur also got infected while Akshay Kumar recovered from the infection. According to reports, Katrina could not attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi as she was on a road to recovery from Covid.

On the work front, SRK has three films on his platter – ‘Pathan’, ‘Dunki’ and ‘Jawan’, a highly-anticipated film with Atlee. Taking a pan-India route, ‘Jawan’ will release in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 2, 2023.