‘Sikhs should get state-of-the-art weapons training,’ says Akal Takht chief

Giani Harpreet Singh, the chief of the Akal Takht, has sparked controversy by pushing for weapons training for all Sikhs. The takht’s jathedar suggested that Sikhs construct weapons training academies where people could learn to use state-of-the-art weapons.

Sikhs have five seats of authority, and Akal Takht is one of them. It’s in Punjab’s Amritsar’s Darbar Sahib. Giani Harpreet Singh was speaking to a crowd outside Amritsar’s Golden Temple, when pro-Khalistani slogans were allegedly shouted. The mob is also said to have demanded the release of Sikh prisoners.

‘Sikhs never got Independence. Attempts have been made to weaken Sikhs politically, economically and socially. There is a need to gain religious strength. The government did its best to contain Sikhs this time by deploying police,’ Giani Harpreet Singh said.

‘Sikhs should get state-of-the-art weapons training,’ Giani Harpreet Singh said, pointing out that crime was on the rise and that every faith has the right to protect its people. His statement came just days after the murder of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala. Giani Harpreet Singh had been provided Central Reserve Police Force Z-security cover by the Union Home Ministry, but he had refused.