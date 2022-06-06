Threats to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma: Case registered

Unidentified people have been charged for threatening suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, according to the Delhi Police. Sharma claimed in her complaint that she was receiving death threats because of her comments about Prophet Muhammad, police said on Monday.

The case was filed under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, or residence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Sharma’s complaint was received by the police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) branch on May 28. ‘The IFSO is a specialised unit that handles all complex and sensitive cases of cybercrime including those in which victims are women and children. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at the Special Cell police station. During the investigation, another complaint of Sharma was also received against certain persons regarding promoting enmity. After examining the complaint, notices have been sent to Twitter, and a reply from Twitter is awaited,’ a Delhi Police spokesperson said.