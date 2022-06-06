To combat inflation, US considers lowering tariffs on China

President Joe Biden has instructed his administration to look into the possibility of easing some tariffs on China imposed by former President Donald Trump to battle current rising inflation, according to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

‘We’re taking a look at it. In fact, the president has asked us to look into it as part of his team. As a result, we’re working on it for him, and he’ll have to make the decision,’ when asked if the Biden administration was considering easing tariffs on China to reduce inflation, Raimondo said CNN in an interview on Sunday.

‘There are other things – household goods, bicycles, and so on – that it could make sense’ to consider reducing duties on them, she said, adding that the administration had decided to keep some steel and aluminium tariffs in place to safeguard American jobs and the steel sector.

In the midst of a nasty trade battle between the world’s two largest economies, Biden has said he is considering reducing some of his predecessor’s tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods in 2018 and 2019.

China has also argued that lower tariffs would save American consumers money.

Raimondo also told CNN that she believes the current semiconductor chip scarcity will last until 2024.

“There is only one solution (to the scarcity of semiconductor chips),” she added. “The Chips Bill must be passed by Congress. I’m not sure why they’re taking so long.”

The bill proposes to increase semiconductor production in the United States in order to provide the country a competitive edge over China.

Raimondo expressed her dissatisfaction with the claim that Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan contributed to the present high inflation rate. The COVID-19 relief package was authorised by Congress a year ago before being signed into law, making it a major achievement of Biden’s first year in office.