UK PM faces confidence vote in the aftermath of ‘partygate.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a confidence vote on Monday, as a growing number of Conservative Party lawmakers questioned the British leader’s authority in the aftermath of the ‘partygate’ scandal.

Johnson, who won a landslide election victory in 2019, has come under fire for hosting alcohol-fueled parties in the heart of power while Britain was under strict lockdown to combat COVID-19.

When he appeared at events to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in recent days, he was met with a chorus of jeers, boos, and some muted cheers from the public.

On Monday, one-time ally Jesse Norman, a former junior minister, attacked Johnson, saying the prime minister’s continued leadership insulted both the electorate and the party. more info

‘In relation to COVID, you have presided over a culture of casual law-breaking at 10 Downing Street,’ he said, adding that the government had ‘a large majority, but no long-term plan.’

Norman is one of more than 25 Conservative lawmakers who believe Johnson, 57, has lost his authority to govern Britain, which is facing the threat of recession, rising prices, and, as of Monday, strike-induced travel chaos in London.