Ukraine’s president visits troops on the front lines as Russia pushes them back

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had visited two cities near one of the most active frontlines between his country’s troops and Russian forces, where a regional official said the situation for the Ukrainian side had worsened.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, where the city is located, said on national television that Ukrainian forces had suffered a slight reversal of fortunes after retaking half of the city of Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east where Russia has concentrated its forces.

Gaidai did not go into specifics, but said Ukrainian troops were still stationed in the city’s industrial zone.

‘The most fierce fighting takes place in Sievierodonetsk. Right now, fast-paced fighting is taking place ‘he said.

Zelenskiy said he went to Lysychansk, south of Sievierodonetsk, and Soledar, which were rare outings for him outside of Kyiv since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24 and possibly the closest to the frontline yet.

‘The most important thing is that you all deserve to win. However, not at any cost ‘In a video released on Sunday night, Zelenskiy, dressed in his trademark khaki T-shirt, told Ukrainian troops.