US attempts to seize Russian businessman Abramovich’s jets

According to a Department of Justice official, US officials have acquired warrants to confiscate two US-origin planes owned by Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich for flying to Russia without a licence required owing to US sanctions placed on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The US Department of Commerce also filed administrative charges against Abramovich, who it alleged in February listed his Russian children as beneficiaries of the “shell corporations” that owned the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650 ER planes, but that he still controlled them.

The charges come as US authorities aim to put pressure on business leaders close to Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to persuade Moscow to end its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

The United States has not sanctioned Abramovich personally.

According to the Commerce Department, the Gulfstream flew from Istanbul to Moscow on March 12 and the Boeing travelled from Dubai to Moscow on March 4, both after export restrictions were implemented on February 24. Because the jets were constructed in the United States, Abramovich would have needed a licence to fly them to Russia.

According to the search warrant obtained by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, no permissions were applied for or issued for the planes to go to Russia. The limits are part of the extensive export controls imposed by the United States since the invasion.

The Department of Commerce is seeking administrative consequences against Abramovich, including a fine of up to $328,121 and the revocation of future export licences.