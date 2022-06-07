50 people including children killed in attack on church

Owo : At least 50 people including children have been killed and several others were injured in an attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo State of south west Nigeria. Several believers including chief priest were also kidnapped.

No terrorist organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. But local administration claim that the attack was carried out by militant Fulani herdsmen. Earlier the government has imposed restrictions on grazing following a surge in kidnappings. The attack on church is supposed to be retaliation to this decision by the government.

Last week, the head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria was abducted along with two other clerics in the south east of the country. They were later released after a ransom was paid.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been plagued by criminal gangs for years. The heavily armed groups have carried out thousands of abductions and killings in the north-west and central states of Nigeria. Attacks against civilians, killings and mass kidnappings for ransom, particularly of school children, have become common in northwest Nigeria.