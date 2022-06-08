Ukraine to launch a ‘Book of Executioners’ to document war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday that Ukraine is creating a ‘Book of Executioners,’ a system to collect evidence of war crimes perpetrated during Russia’s rule, according to Kyiv.

Since the Kremlin launched its onslaught on February 24, Ukrainian prosecutors claim they have documented more than 12,000 suspected war crimes involving more than 600 people.

‘A new publication, ‘The Book of Executioners,’ will be issued next week,’ Zelenskiy stated in a video speech, ‘an information system to collect confirmation of data regarding war criminals, criminals from the Russian army.’

This, Zelenskiy claimed, would be a significant component of his long-standing vow to hold Russian military accountable for murders, rapes, and looting, as stated by Ukrainian officials.

‘These are actual facts concerning tangible people who committed concrete atrocities against Ukrainians,’ Zelenskiy stated.

He referenced the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where investigators discovered proof of mass murders, according to him.