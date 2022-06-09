All myths around sex toys busted

Several people have inhibitions when it comes to using sex toys. It is a fact that several people who believe in myths around sex toys and refrain from using them to their full potential. So, here are a few myths around sex toys, busted!

They can ruin your sex life: It is one of the most common myth that sex toys can ruin your sex life. It is not true. According to a study by Kinsey Institute, women who use vibrators are more regular with their Gynae appointments and in fact they experience.

There are very few unisex toys in the market: All sex toys can be used for all genders.

Men who enjoy anal sex toys are gay or bi-sexual: This myth is very deep rooted. On face value, anal play is still discussed as gay sex but it isn’t so. Men in fact have a P-spot like women have a G-spot. This spot is located an inch or two inside the rectum and it is very pleasurable. It is said to give men an earth-shattering orgasm.