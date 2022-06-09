Honda patents Vario 160, ADV 350 premium scooters in India

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has patented two premium scooters – Vario 160, ADV 350- in India. They also filed patent applications for U-Go electric scooters.

The maxi-scooter, Honda ADV350 was introduced in worldwide markets after making its first official premiere at the EICMA 2021. The ADV350 will be powered by a 330 cc liquid-cooled engine. The engine will produce 28.8bhp bhp of power and 31.5Nm of peak torque.

The Vario 160 is powered by a 160 cc engine. The engine delivers 15bhp of power and 13.4Nm of torque.