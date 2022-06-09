Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan enters wedlock in private ceremony

Kollywood lady superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan got married today, June 9, in a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. The celebrity power couple got married at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony.

Actor Kasthuri Shankar took to Twitter to congratulate Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on their wedding. ‘Heartiest congratulations. Wish you a long and fulfilling married life. #jodino1 #fairytalewedding #NayantharaVigneshShivan’, she wrote.

The wedding rituals reportedly started around 8 am on Thursday, in the presence of only close family and friends from the industry and that special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security. As per reports, fan-made posters of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been used on the water bottles being served at the wedding venue to the guests. Along with the pic, the bottle also has a branding of the couple’s production house Rowdy Pictures.

Ahead of the wedding, the digital invitation card had gone crazily viral on social media.The dress code for the wedding has been specified in the invitation is Ethnic pastels. A Sangeet ceremony took place on Wednesday before the wedding. Meanwhile, sources claim that the celebrity wedding will be captured as a documentary and will be sold to an OTT platform. It is learnt that ace filmmaker Gautham Menon will helm this special documentary.