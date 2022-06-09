Ukraine files eight more war crime cases in the court

Ukraine has filed eight more war crimes cases in court, in addition to the three sentences already handed down to Russian soldiers, according to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities have launched over 16,000 investigations into possible war crimes committed during Russia’s invasion, which began on February 24.

Moscow denies accusations that its troops committed war crimes during a ‘special operation’ to demilitarise Ukraine.

Venediktova said there were 104 suspects, nine of whom were linked to crimes committed in a school basement in the village of Yahidne in the northeastern Chernihiv region, where Russian troops detained hundreds of people from March 3 to 30.

She claimed that ten people died as a result of their confinement in the basement, including a small baby and a 93-year-old.

Venediktova stated that 16 more people were taken from the basement and shot. She did not specify the nature of her evidence and expressed disappointment that the nine suspects were not in Ukraine.