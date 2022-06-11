Restaurant names Italian dish after ‘Rahul Gandhi’; Congress threatens agitation!

The Congress has threatened to complain after party leader Rahul Gandhi’s name was ‘misused’ on the menu card of a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. The restaurant, located in the city’s Civil Lines neighborhood, serves Italian cuisine, with dishes such as Italian Pasta, Mexican Pasta, and Hangover Pasta. These meals are included in the category ‘Italian Rahul Gandhi’.

Gandhi travels to Italy frequently to spend time with his grandmother, who lives there. His international trips have been the subject of political scrutiny, giving ammunition for the BJP to criticize the Congress leadership. The office-bearers of the Etawah District Congress Committee have threatened a riot if the menu card is not immediately deleted and the eatery submits an apology.

All of the district Congress’s office-bearers arrived at the Collectorate and delivered a note to the Senior Superintendent of Police, who promised them that appropriate action would be taken.