Gulf country to launch new visa scheme

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will launch a new visa scheme for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents. Minister of Tourism in the country, Ahmed Al Khateeb said this.
The minister updated that around 5 million foreigners visited the country in 2021. As per government data, tourism sector’s contribution to Saudi Arabia’s GDP was at 3% in 2019. Saudi government is aiming to make at 10% by 2030. He said that the tourist visas launched by the country in 2019 still exists. He added that there are no specific restrictions for tourists coming in as of now.
