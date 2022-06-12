PDA issues demolition notice at residence of Welfare Party leader Javed Ahmed

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has served a demolition order on Welfare Party leader Javed Ahmed’s home, requiring him to vacate by 11 a.m. today. The house was ‘illegally constructed,’ according to the demolition notice. Ahmed was named a ‘mastermind’ behind the violent protests against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statement about Prophet Mohammad by Uttar Pradesh police a day earlier.

‘Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds…The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at the police and administration. A case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and the NSA,’ Ajay Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Prayagraj, told media.

Some of the individuals accused of being behind the arson and violence have been identified, according to Kumar. ‘These people include some who were at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests of 2020 in Prayagraj. None of the trouble makers or the people behind them would be spared,’ he said.

In a letter to the National Commission for Women, Ahmed’s daughter and activist Afreen Fatima claims that her family members were detained without a warrant. In three FIRs, the police have listed 95 known people and roughly 5400 unnamed people, he said.