The Prince of Wales secretly ‘sells magazines’ to help the homeless; Read on…

Prince William went unnoticed while selling copies of a British magazine that supports the poor on the streets of London. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, donned a red seller’s vest and a nametag as he approached pedestrians and asked if they wanted the current issue of Big Issue magazine, which is sold by homeless people, long-term jobless individuals, and others who need money to prevent going into debt.

According to The Sun, William’s under-the-radar gesture of compassion may have gone unreported if he hadn’t been observed by a relative of a retired Metropolitan Police officer who commented about it on LinkedIn. Retired Chief Supt. Matthew Gardner stated that his brother-in-law noticed a familiar person dressed casually in jeans and a Big Issue best and hat. He originally assumed it was a celebrity until he got a closer look.

‘What an honour to spend a private time with our future king, who was modest and worked quietly in the background, assisting the most vulnerable. These ‘silent actions’ frequently go unnoticed’, Gardner stated on LinkedIn. When William’s possible new client indicated he didn’t have enough money to buy the $5 magazine, he pulled out an electronic mobile credit card machine to complete the deal. Kensington Palace declined to comment.

William, like his late mother, Princess Diana, has long advocated for the concerns of the homeless people. He spent a night on the streets of London as a teenager to acquire a sense of what it was like for the homeless and to highlight their situation. He has been a supporter of Centrepoint, a charity that his late mother also supported, since 2005. He also supports The Passage Center, which he visited as a youngster with Diana and his brother Prince Harry.

William has already begun to teach his young children on the subject, including Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. During an appearance on the BBC program A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, Harry informed baking expert Mary Berry that he has been teaching his children about the subjects that their royal job champions. William volunteered for the Big Issue two days after the royal family celebrated Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70th year on the throne.