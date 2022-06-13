After Rajya Sabha win Devendra Fadnavis earns praise from Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena, undeterred by its candidate’s defeat by the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections last week, claimed on Monday that people who believe the result has made Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government unstable are living in a fool’s paradise.

In an editorial published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana,’ the MVA-led party praised BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for his ‘cleverness and astute poll management,’ but added that luck also played a role as the election was dragged to a second round, where BJP’s Dhananjay Mahadik beaten Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar for the sixth seat in the Upper House of Parliament in the June 10 polls.

Mr Pawar of the Shiv Sena got 33 votes in the first round of preferential votes, while Mr Mahadik received only 27 votes, according to the party. Mr Fadnavis, a former chief minister, is largely credited with managing an election that saw Dhananjay Mahadik win with the help of independents and MLAs from smaller parties.