Israeli tourist goes missing on Himachal Pradesh’s Hamta Pass trek

On the Hamta Pass trek, which connects Lahaul-Spiti and Manali in Kullu district, an Israeli tourist has gone missing. Sudesh Mokhta, director of the State Disaster Management Authority, said on Monday that a despatch from the district emergency operations centre in Lahaul-Spiti reported a tourist named Ran missing since Sunday.

He and his companion, Yuvan Cohan, had set out on the hike over Hamta Pass, which stands at 4,270 metres. When Cohan arrived in Koksar late on Sunday, the Israeli tourist was nowhere to be found. Rescue teams, including cops, have been sent to find the trekker. The 25-kilometer Hamta Pass trek is considered moderate but difficult.