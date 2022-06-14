Lenovo launches two new gaming laptops: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Lenovo launched two new gaming laptops- Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 and Legion R9000P 2022. Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 price has been set at CNY 7,599 (roughly Rs. 88,200) for the configuration that includes an AMD Ryzen R5-6600H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX3050 graphics. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics variant is priced at CNY 7,899 (roughly Rs. 91,700). The Legion R7000P 2022 also comes in an AMD Ryzen R7-6800H version with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,800) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti at CNY 8,299 (roughly Rs. 96,300).

The Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,10,300) for the AMD Ryzen R7-6800H processor along with Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 graphics. The laptop also comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX3070Ti option at CNY 11,699 (roughly Rs. 1,35,800).

Also Read: Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launched in India: Know the specifications and price

Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 specifications: The Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 runs Windows 11 and is powered by AMD Ryzen R7-6800H processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. It features a 15.6-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,440 pixels) display, along with 165Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, three USB Type-C, three USB 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5mm audio connector, an HDMI 2.1 and an Ethernet port. It packs an 80Whr battery that supports up to 135W fast charging over the USB Type-C interface.

Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022 specifications: The Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022 runs Windows 11 and features a 16-inch 2K (2,560×1,600 pixels) display with a peak brightness of up to 500 nits and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen R7-6800H processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics.