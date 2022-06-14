Sukhbir Singh Badal says, ‘Arvind Kejriwal sends a box of liquor to Punjab CM Mann every week’

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Akali Dal President, claimed that Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal sends Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann a crate of liquor every week from Delhi.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the Akali Dal, claimed that Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, is in charge of the Punjab government. ‘Kejriwal sends Bhagwant Mann a box of liquor every week and tells Mann to sit in his government office and enjoy himself while he runs the government in Punjab,’ Badal said.