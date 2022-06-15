Cops arrest 2 Chinese nationals who lived illegally in India; Report

Two Chinese nationals who had entered Indian territory without a visa and resided for over a month in the Delhi-NCR region were apprehended in Bihar while attempting to cross into Nepal, a top police officer said on Monday. According to Superintendent of Police, Sitamarhi, Harkishor Rai, the foreigners were apprehended by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officials on Sunday.

According to the officer, Lu Lang (28) and Yuan Hailong (34) were discovered to be in possession of Chinese passports despite the fact that they did not have visas. They were apprehended after attempting to cross the India-Nepal border on foot. During questioning, the Chinese guys confessed that they entered Indian territory via travelling across Nepal and ended up in Noida, where they slept at the home of a friend.

As per the SSB report, a brief inspection of their mobile phone records and other things indicated that the Chinese nationals were involved in a financial fraud ring. They were turned over to police, and the SP stated that a case had been filed against the pair under the Foreigners’ Act, and that additional investigations were underway.