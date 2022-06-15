Nawab Malik’s statement in secret documents leak case to be recorded by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell.

A special court granted the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell permission to record statements from Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik in the issue of official secret documents being leaked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Cyber cell’s representative, Ajay Missar, has filed an application seeking permission to record Malik’s statement. Misar stated that they needed to record Malik’s statement in order to further their investigation into the leakage of government data because he appeared to have knowledge of a letter signed by former State Intelligence Department (SID) Commissioner Rashmi Shukla.

Three pen drives requisitioned by then-SID chief, Rashmi Shukla, holding information held on the department’s servers are the subject of this investigation, which is being done by the Cyber cell. Two of them are being traced and are with the government, including the one sent to the then-state DGP. Authorities, on the other hand, have been unable to locate the third pen drive.

Similarly, Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra opposition leader, presented documents during a press conference. The phone taps were made public by the opposition leader, Devendra Fadnavis, who claimed that certain ministers received kickbacks in exchange for giving prime postings to certain police officers.