Punjab CM launches online driving licence facility.

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister, launched an online driving licence service on Tuesday, allowing anyone to obtain a learner’s licence with a single click of their computer, mobile, tablet, or laptop.

While launching the www.sarathi.parivahan.gov.in portal, the chief minister stated that the facility will save people time, money, and energy by allowing them to obtain a learner’s driving licence from the comfort of their homes. He stated that this path-breaking action was taken to help people and fight corruption. ‘With the launch of this facility, people will not have to go to RTA offices. However, if they so desire, people can apply for licences at Suvidha centres too,’ he added.

An applicant can apply for a learner’s driving licence by uploading his or her Aadhaar card and then completing the online learning licence test, according to Mann. In the years 2021-22, 5.21 lakh people applied for driver’s licences.