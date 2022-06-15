Summer vacation in WB extended, state govt instructed schools to distribute midday meal supplies to guardians

With the West Bengal government extending the summer break at state-run and aided schools by 11 days to June 26, the School Education Department has requested that midday meal supplies be sent to guardians between June 20 and June 26.

The Project Director, Midday Meal Programme, sent a notification on Tuesday asking district officials to ask schools to distribute rice, potato, sugar, pulses, and soap to guardians on specific dates and places between June 20 and June 26. The school distribution centre will provide each guardian with 2 kg of rice, 2 kg of potato, 250 gm of sugar, 250 gm of pulses, and one soap.

Similar initiatives were taken by the state in mid-May, once summer vacation had begun, to ensure that the children were not deprived of a noon meal facility due to campus closure.

‘We have decided to provide midday meal materials to school children for the second time during the summer holidays after the vacation was extended due to hot and humid conditions, Otherwise if we wait till the schools opened after the vacation on June 26, students will suffer as many of them look forward to this,’ a school education department official said.

This will be the second time, following May, that schoolchildren will be given midday meal supplies during the summer vacation. Earlier, when schools were closed due to a pandemic, such supplies were distributed to students.